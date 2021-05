Airbus Aircraft Component Maker Premium Aerotec Revenue Shrinks 20% In 2020

Premium Aerotec, a company part of the Airbus group, posted about RON230.7 million (EUR47.9 million) revenue last year, 20% lower than in 2019, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]