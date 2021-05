Biscuit Maker Croco Onesti Posts 10% Rise in Profit to RON38.7M in 2020

Biscuit Maker Croco Onesti Posts 10% Rise in Profit to RON38.7M in 2020. Biscuit manufacturer Croco based in Onesti, Bacau County, one of the largest such manufacturers in Romania, posted more than RON38.7 million (EUR8 million) net profit in 2020, an increase of 10% on the previous year, when its net profit stood at RON35.3 million (EUR7.5 million), publicly (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]