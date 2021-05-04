 
Romaniapress.com

May 4, 2021

Romanian medical services provider MedLife gets EUR 143 mln syndicated loan to continue its expansion
May 4, 2021

Romanian medical services provider MedLife gets EUR 143 mln syndicated loan to continue its expansion.

MedLife Medical System (M), the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, has contracted a syndicated loan of approximately EUR 143 million, increasing the existing facilities by EUR 40 million. The group will use the new funds to consolidate its position at the national level (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Norofert Announces Closing Of Second Stage Of Share Capital Increase Operation Organic fertilizer producer Norofert (NRF.RO) said in a stock market announcement Tuesday that the second stage of the share capital increase operation was closed on April 27, 2021.

Ireland's AIO V And AIO VI Unveil Holdings Under 5% Of Total Voting Rights In Fondul Proprietatea Franklin Templeton International Services, alternative investment fund manager and sole director of property restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea, on Tuesday announced that AIO V (Ireland) Finance Designated Activity Company and AIO VI (Ireland) Finance Designated Activity Company sent an (...)

Agricover Holding Ends 2020 With Consolidated Profit Of RON77M, Up 61% YoY Agricover Holding, one of the largest players in Romanian agribusiness, on Tuesday said it ended 2020 with consolidated profit of RON77.3 million, up 61% on the year, and consolidated revenue of RON1.64 billion, down 2% on the (...)

Coordinator of Romania's national COVID-19 vaccination campaign: Bucharest has highest vaccination rate nationwide. Vaccination without appointment, available starting on Friday Bucharest has the highest vaccination rate against COVID-19 in the country, respectively 31%, the coordinator of Romania’s national COVID-19 vaccination campaign, military physician Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday. “We currently have a percentage of vaccine coverage with at least one dose of (...)

PM Citu reiterates the importance of vaccination, in order to introduce new relaxation measures: Restaurants could operate at full capacity for vaccinated persons starting with June 1 Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Tuesday in a statement to the press that the restaurants and hotels on the Black Sea coast could operate at full capacity from 1 June, for the vaccinated persons. “It’s clear that we can talk about (being) without a mask on the beach, for... The post PM (...)

Chimcomplex Borzesti Calls Shareholders To Approve Company's Stock Market Listing The Board of Directors of chemical producer Chimcomplex Borzesti (CHOB.RO), which owns the Oltchim and Borzesti platforms, has summoned its shareholders on June 30, 2021 to approve the admission to trading of the company’s shares on the main regulated market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, by (...)

President Iohannis, Polish counterpart Duda to host B9 summit meeting on May 10 Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda will host next Monday a Bucharest Nine (B9) summit. According to the Romanian Presidential Administration, the event is organised at the initiative of President Iohannis and will take place in Bucharest in the presence of (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |