Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index, up 15.7% in four months

Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index, up 15.7% in four months. The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange – BET, which follows the evolution of the top traded 17 companies listed on the local market, gained 15.67% in the first four months of this year. In April, the BET consolidated above the 11,000 points level, which it passed for the first time at (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]