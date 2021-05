RO pupils return to school after Easter holiday

RO pupils return to school after Easter holiday. Kindergartens and schools reopen on May 5, with two scenarios in place, depending on the Covid-19 incidence rate in every locality. In localities where the incidence rate is lower than 1 per 1,000 inhabitants, all pupils will attend classes in person. Where the rate exceeds 1 per 1,000