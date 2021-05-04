RO PM mentions options for relaxing Covid-19 measures if June vaccination target is reached

RO PM mentions options for relaxing Covid-19 measures if June vaccination target is reached. The only solution to ending the pandemic is vaccination, and if the target of having 5 million people vaccinated by June 1 is reached, “things could open more in the economy,” prime minister Florin Cîţu said on Tuesday, May 4. Asked about the potential measures, the PM said that people could go to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]