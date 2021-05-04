Autonom Services Net Profit Plunges 59% To RON7.2M, Operating Income Drops 3.4% To RON327M In 2020

Autonom Services, an integrated provider of modern mobility services which owns the most extensive mobility network in Romania, on Tuesday said it ended 2020 with operating income of RON327 million, down 3.4% on the year, and a net profit of RON7.2 million, down 59% on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]