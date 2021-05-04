President Iohannis, Polish counterpart Duda to host B9 summit meeting on May 10

President Iohannis, Polish counterpart Duda to host B9 summit meeting on May 10. Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda will host next Monday a Bucharest Nine (B9) summit. According to the Romanian Presidential Administration, the event is organised at the initiative of President Iohannis and will take place in Bucharest in the presence of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]