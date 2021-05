GCS: Romania’s COVID -19 daily case count rises by 994 in the past 24 hours

994 new coronavirus were recorded in Romania on Tuesday. Hospital cases continue to drop as some 8,000 Covid patients are currently receiving hospital treatment, of whom around 1,200 in intensive care. The national incidence rate dropped to almost 1.5 cases per 1,000 people in a fortnight.