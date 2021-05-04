 
May 4, 2021

Irelandâ€™s AIO V And AIO VI Unveil Holdings Under 5% Of Total Voting Rights In Fondul Proprietatea
May 4, 2021

Franklin Templeton International Services, alternative investment fund manager and sole director of property restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea, on Tuesday announced that AIO V (Ireland) Finance Designated Activity Company and AIO VI (Ireland) Finance Designated Activity Company sent an (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Citu: Vaccination with ID only, without any prior appointment Those who want to get vaccinated against COVID can do so, starting this weekend, only by showing up with their ID and without any prior appointment, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday. â€œStarting on Friday, this weekend, we can get vaccinated anywhere in the Pfizer and Moderna centers, (...)

NN Pension Funds Exceed 5% Ownership In Alro Slatina; Investment Reaches RON114M Aluminum producer Alro Slatina (ALR.RO) on Wednesday said that NN pension funds exceeded the 5% ownership threshold of Alroâ€™s share capital, reaching a holding of 5.04%, on April 29, 2021.

President Iohannis to attend informal EU summit, EU-India summit in Porto President Klaus Iohannis will attend the Porto Social Summit, an informal meeting of the European Council, and an EU-India summit meeting via videoconference featuring Indiaâ€™s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday and Saturday in Porto, Portugal. According to the Romanian Presidential (...)

CBRE: Real estate investments of almost €100 mln. at the beginning of the year Office buildings and industrial projects are investorsâ€™ favourites The real estate investment volume in Romania in the first quarter of 2021 totalled â‚¬98 million, 19% less compared with the volume registered in the same period last year, according to the quarterly report of CBRE, leader of the (...)

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox has advised River Development on the sale of The Light One to Uniqa Group in the largest real estate transaction of the year to date The real estate consultancy company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox has advised the real estate development company River Development, one of the most experienced domestic developers, in the selling of The Light One office building in Bucharest to the Austrian group Uniqa in the largest real (...)

Cloud 9 residential project located in Aviatiei area aims to have sold 90% of its units by the end of the year The Cloud 9 residential project developed by Akcent Development in the AviaÈ›iei area in the northern part of Bucharest has sold 67% of its apartments (550 units out of a total of 820). So far, all the 2-room apartments have been sold, as the developer aims to have sold 90%... The post Cloud 9 (...)

President of Poland Duda, on official visit to Romania on Monday President Klaus Iohannis will welcome his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, on Monday, at Cotroceni Palace, on the occasion of the official visit the latter will carry out to Romania, the Presidential Administration informs on Wednesday. The Polish presidentâ€™s visit, following the invitation (...)

 


