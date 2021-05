Agricover Holding Ends 2020 With Consolidated Profit Of RON77M, Up 61% YoY

Agricover Holding Ends 2020 With Consolidated Profit Of RON77M, Up 61% YoY. Agricover Holding, one of the largest players in Romanian agribusiness, on Tuesday said it ended 2020 with consolidated profit of RON77.3 million, up 61% on the year, and consolidated revenue of RON1.64 billion, down 2% on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]