May 4, 2021
PM Citu reiterates the importance of vaccination, in order to introduce new relaxation measures: Restaurants could operate at full capacity for vaccinated persons starting with June 1.
Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Tuesday in a statement to the press that the restaurants and hotels on the Black Sea coast could operate at full capacity from 1 June, for the vaccinated persons. â€œItâ€™s clear that we can talk about (being) without a mask on the beach, for... The post PM (...)
