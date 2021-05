Romania’s foreign exchange reserves go up in April

Romania’s foreign exchange reserves go up in April. The foreign exchange reserves held by Romania's National Bank (BNR) stood at EUR 38.3 bln at the end of April 2021, up 7.3% (EUR 2.6 bln) compared to the end of March, the central bank announced on May 4. During April, revenues of EUR 4.17 billion were reported, including the amounts resulting (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]