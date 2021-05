Used cars hold 83% share in total new registrations in Romania

Used cars hold 83% share in total new registrations in Romania. New car registrations in Romania rose by 58% year-on-year in April, as April 2020 was one of the weakest months in five years due to the lockdown. However, the market for new cars was 14% lower year-on-year in the first four months of 2021, while the used car market grew and is currently five (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]