OMV Petrom Ready to Take on Operator Role if Romgaz Gets Neptun Deep Block, CEO Says



OMV Petrom Group has all the necessary expertise and is ready to take over the operator role of the Neptun Deep block in the Black Sea after US’ ExxonMobil left, in case the bid submitted by Romgaz meets all the required criteria, says OMV Petrom CEO Christina (...)