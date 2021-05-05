Romanian schools to become safer, more inclusive, and more sustainable with help from World Bank



Nearly 100 buildings across 55 schools in Romania will be upgraded to meet modern standards for safety, resilience, inclusion, sustainability and digital access as part of a new, â‚¬100 million Safer, Inclusive, and Sustainable Schools Project, approved last Thursday by the World Bank Board of (...)