Vaccination centers in military hospitals in six cities, open non-stop for a week. The vaccination centers of military hospitals in Brasov, Bucharest, Cluj, Constanta, Craiova, Iasi and Timisoara are open, starting Tuesday, 8:00 AM, for the general population that wants to immunize against COVID, people being able to turn up at any time, without prior appointment.