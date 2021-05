BNR’s forex reserves advance 7.26pct in April 2021, to 38.304bn euros

BNR’s forex reserves advance 7.26pct in April 2021, to 38.304bn euros. As of April 30 2021, the National Bank of Romania’s foreign exchange reserves were standing at 38,304 million euros, as against 35,709 million euros on March 31, 2021, BNR, the central bank, announced on Tuesday. During the month, 4,173 million euros worth of inflows were recorded representing (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]