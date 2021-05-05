Security Barometer: Over 66% of Romanians believe RO could count on military help from NATO



Security Barometer: Over 66% of Romanians believe RO could count on military help from NATO.

More than 66% of Romanians believe that NATO would help Romania in case of foreign military aggression, according to the Security Barometer of Romania conducted by the LARICS Sociological Research Center. Almost 37% count on help from the US, while only 5.4% believe that the military support (...)