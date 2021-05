Prebet Aiud Buys 5% in Roca Investments for EUR2.1M

Prebet Aiud Buys 5% in Roca Investments for EUR2.1M. Concrete prefab manufacturer Prebet Aiud (PREB.RO) has acquired a 5% stake in Roca Investments, the investment division of Impetum Group, for EUR2.1 million, the company announced Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]