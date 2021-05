100 Romanian Startups To Get Total Funding Of EUR5M Under Factory by Raiffeisen Bank Program

100 Romanian Startups To Get Total Funding Of EUR5M Under Factory by Raiffeisen Bank Program. Raiffeisen Bank will grant total funding of EUR5 million to 100 Romanian startups, a segment on which the bank attracted over 4400 entrepreneurs throughout the three editions of the factory by Raiffeisen Bank lending program. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]