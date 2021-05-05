CBRE: Real estate investments of almost €100 mln. at the beginning of the year



Office buildings and industrial projects are investors’ favourites The real estate investment volume in Romania in the first quarter of 2021 totalled €98 million, 19% less compared with the volume registered in the same period last year, according to the quarterly report of CBRE, leader of the (...)