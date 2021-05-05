GCS: Romaniaâ€™s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1.564 in past 24 hrs following 37.000 tests nationwide

GCS: Romaniaâ€™s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1.564 in past 24 hrs following 37.000 tests nationwide. As many as 1,564 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours from 36,982 tests that were performed, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Wednesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the quoted source states. As of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]