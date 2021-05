Romania: 1.564 new cases of Covid-19 and 142 deaths, reported in the last 24 hours



The Strategic Communications Group (GCS) has announced on Wednesday that in the last 24 hours, 1.564 new cases of Covid-19 and 142 deaths in patients confirmed with the new coronavirus have been registered in Romania.