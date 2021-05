Cluj-Napoca to host a WTA tennis tournament in August

Cluj-Napoca to host a WTA tennis tournament in August. A WTA tennis tournament will be organized in Cluj-Napoca, a city in Romania’s Transylvania region, between August 1 and August 8. The event will be held outdoors, at Winners Sports Club. More than 60 players will participate in the WTA 250 tournament, which will have total prizes of USD (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]