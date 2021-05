NN Pension Funds Exceed 5% Ownership In Alro Slatina; Investment Reaches RON114M

NN Pension Funds Exceed 5% Ownership In Alro Slatina; Investment Reaches RON114M. Aluminum producer Alro Slatina (ALR.RO) on Wednesday said that NN pension funds exceeded the 5% ownership threshold of Alro’s share capital, reaching a holding of 5.04%, on April 29, 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]