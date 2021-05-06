Raiffeisen Bank RO launches new EUR 5 mln financing program for startups

Raiffeisen Bank RO launches new EUR 5 mln financing program for startups. Raiffeisen Bank, the Romanian subsidiary of Austrian group Raiffeisen, will provide total financing of EUR 5 mln to some 100 startups that will be selected under the fourth edition of the "factory by Raiffeisen Bank" program. In the previous three editions of the program, 200 startups were (...)