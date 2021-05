Retail Pharmacy Chain Medimfarm Posts 13% Growth in Sales to RON128M in 2020

Retail Pharmacy Chain Medimfarm Posts 13% Growth in Sales to RON128M in 2020. Retail pharmacy chain Medimfarm posted RON128 million sales in 2020, 13% higher than in 2019, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]