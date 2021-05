BRD Net Profit Falls 6.5% in 1Q, to RON218M

BRD Net Profit Falls 6.5% in 1Q, to RON218M. BRD Groupe Societe Generale, the third largest lender on the Romanian market by assets, on Thursday reported a net profit of RON218 million for the first quarter of 2021, down 6.5% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]