Evergent Investments Buys into Nuclearelectrica. Evergent Investments (former SIF Moldova, EVER.RO), the largest financial investment company by capitalization on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, bought into Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) in the fourth quarter last year, a Romanian government-controlled nuclear power producer, ZF has found from the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]