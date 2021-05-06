PM Citu after meeting HoReCa officials: Everyone acknowledges we cannot totally open as of 1 June



Prime Minister Florin Citu said today after a meeting with hospitality representatives held in southeastern Constanta, that they understood that it would not be possible to give up all the restrictions from 1 June, a second stage of relaxation being to kick off from 1 August. "We have received very good proposals and solutions from the industry, which we will discuss tomorrow in the inter-ministerial committee and my promise is that we will have these solutions approved in time, so that we can start from 1 June a first stage of relaxation and a second stage on 1 August. Everyone understood that we cannot reopen completely from 1 June," the prime minister said. Florin Citu participated on Thursday in a meeting with the representatives of the hospitality sector, held at the Constanta Prefect's Offices. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Onea, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Klodnischi)