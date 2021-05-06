128,400 Moderna vaccine doses arrive in Romania

A number 128,400 Moderna vaccine doses have arrived on Thursday in the country and will be stored at the Cantacuzino Medical-Military National Institute of Research, says the National Committee of Coordinating Activities regarding Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV). According to the source, the transport is ensured by the manufacturing company, and the vaccine doses are brought in Bucharest by land. Later, the vaccine doses will be distributed in several centers around the country. Until now, 724,800 Moderna doses were received in Romania, and 490,264 were already used for immunizing the population.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]