Romania's retail turnover up 4.1 pct in Q1. Romania's retail trade turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) was 4.1 percent up in Q1 as unadjusted series from the same period of 2020, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informs on Thursday. According to statistical data, growth in the retail trade turnover was the effect of the upward trend in sales of non-foods (+11.2 percent) and of food, beverages and tobacco (+ 0.1 percent). Conversely, there was a 1.6 percent drop in retail volumes of motor fuels sold in specialized stores compared to the first quarter of the previous year. Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, the retail trade turnover was 0.8 percent up in Q1 from the same period in 2020, mainly as a result of growth in sales of non-foods (+10.8 percent). Retail sales of food, beverages and tobacco fell 3 percent, and the volume of automotive fuel retail sales in specialized stores dipped 2.1 percent.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]