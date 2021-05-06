EC leaves Romania out of major European research consortiumThe European Commission has decided to include only the Czech Republic and Hungary in the new Extreme Light Infrastructure (ELI) research consortium, while Romania was not accepted even as an observing member. “The ELI facilities make up the largest, multi-site laser facility in the world. The (...)
C&W Echinox sees good signs for the office marketReal estate consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox believes that the first signs of a come-back for the office market were already visible in the first quarter of this year (Q1), implying that the worst is over for this segment of the real estate market. "We consider that the first (...)
Anti-COVID vaccination marathon kicks off in BucharestThe anti-COVID vaccination marathon, which will take place at the Palace Hall and the National Library of Bucharest, and will be attended by about 1,200 volunteers - doctors, nurses, residents and medical students - kicks off on Friday at 4 p.m., and will end on Monday morning.
Of the 1,200 (...)