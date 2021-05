EY: Global IPO Volumes Grow 85%, Proceeds Grow 271% in 1Q

EY: Global IPO Volumes Grow 85%, Proceeds Grow 271% in 1Q. Attractive market conditions in 2021 so far have resulted in the best-performing first quarter by deal numbers and proceeds in the last 20 years, as global IPO volumes rose 85% and proceeds rose 271% on the year in the first quarter, a quarterly report by EY showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]