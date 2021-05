BSTDB Grants EUR15M Loan for Romania’s Midia Offshore Gas Development

BSTDB Grants EUR15M Loan for Romania’s Midia Offshore Gas Development. The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) has provided a EUR 15 million loan for the Midia Gas Development Project (MGD) to develop the Ana and Doina gas fields offshore Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]