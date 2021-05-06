 
May 6, 2021

President Iohannis: Romania is doing extraordinarily well as regards the COVID-19 vaccination campaign
May 6, 2021

President Iohannis: Romania is doing extraordinarily well as regards the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

President Klaus Iohannis said that Romania is doing “extraordinarily well” as regards the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, adding that more than 100,000 people would be immunized in a single day on Thursday. “We in Romania are doing extraordinarily well with this vaccination campaign, elsewhere (...)

