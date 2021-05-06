Houston, a learning platform for remote teams, is attracting an investment of 200,000 euros

Houston, a learning platform for remote teams, is attracting an investment of 200,000 euros. The company plans to expand in the US and new financing of up to 0.5 million euros Investment from a union of women business angels, a Latvian investment fund and the first Beta clients The platform exits the Beta phase Customers in Europe and Asia. Expansion to the United States... The post (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]