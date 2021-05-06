Shell has become operational in Romania: The team is now complete and engines blazing to serve our local clients as efficiently as possible, says Adrian Ciceu, Country Manager



Shell has become operational in Romania: The team is now complete and engines blazing to serve our local clients as efficiently as possible, says Adrian Ciceu, Country Manager.

Starting Tuesday May 4, the complete Shell team is operational on the Romanian market. The last two experts have joined Shell’s Romanian outfit, a young, 57-strong team that has been put together and coordinated by Adrian Ciceu – Country Manager, Shell Romania. ”The Shell Romania team is now (...)