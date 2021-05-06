94 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in last 24 hours, death toll reaches 28,710

94 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in last 24 hours, death toll reaches 28,710. A number of 94 people - 46 male and 48 female - infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, according to the data released on Thursday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). Among these, 6 deaths were recorded for the 40-49 age category, 6 deaths for the 50-59 year category, 31 deaths or the 60-69 category, 28 deaths for the 70-79 category and 23 deaths for the over 80 category. According to the GCS, 88 of these recorded deaths are of patients who presented comorbidities, 3 deceased patients did not present comorbidities, and for 3 deceased patients are not reported comorbidities until now. Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 28,710 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. Furthermore, 190 Romanian citizens living abroad have died because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]