Iohannis: Vaccination campaign faring extraordinarily well, today we'll top 100,000 vaccinations in one day. President Klaus Iohannis said today that Romania is doing "extraordinarily well" as regards the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, adding that more than 100,000 people would be immunized in a single day on Thursday. "We in Romania are doing extraordinarily well with this vaccination campaign, elsewhere things are still being organized and I don't think there are many places where citizens can simply go for vaccination," the president said after visiting the COVID vaccination centre at the Dr. Alexandru Gafencu Military Emergency Hospital in southeastern Constanta. The event was also attended by Prime Minister Florin Citu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]