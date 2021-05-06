 
The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) has granted a EUR 15 million loan to support the Midia Gas Development (MGD) project, which aims to develop the Ana and Doina offshore gas fields, the bank said in a statement. The loan is granted to three Romanian companies, namely Black Sea Oil & Gas SA, Petro Ventures Resources SRL and Gas Plus Dacia SRL. BSTDB's financing of the Midia Gas Development project is part of an existing financial package developed by international and national banks, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Credit Agricole, Societe Generale, Banca Comerciala Romana, Raiffeisen Bank International and BRD Group Societe General. Being the first gas production facility built after 1989 in the Romanian Black Sea area, the project will diversify the country's gas supply sources. "We are happy to be associated with this project, which helps Romania exploit its offshore reserves to promote greener solutions and improve the competitiveness of its infrastructure. We hope our loan will create business opportunities for local entrepreneurs and provide a long-term income flow for the country," said BSTDB president Dmitry Pankin. Black Sea Oil & Gas SA is an independent oil and gas company in Romania, which aims to explore and develop gas resources. Its current portfolio consists of the leasehold for the XV Midia perimeter in the Black Sea, in which it holds a 70 pct stake and the quality of operator. Gas Plus is the fourth largest natural gas producer in Italy, active in the main sectors of the natural gas industry (exploration, production, purchase, distribution, sale to individual customers) and holds a 10 pct stake in the concession. Petro Ventures, a private investment group, owns 20 pct of the concession. The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank is an international financial institution established by Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine, and headquartered in Thessaloniki, Greece. The bank supports economic development and regional cooperation by providing loans, credit lines, capital and project guarantees and by commercial financing in the public and private sectors of the member countries. The authorized capital of the bank is 3.45 billion euros. BSTDB has a long-term rating of "A-" by Standard and Poor's (S&P) and "A2" by Moody's. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Klodnischi)

