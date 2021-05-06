Constantin Sebeșanu, the new CEO of Impact Developer & Contractor SA: This position brings with it the challenge of maintaining Impact as a leader in residential development



Constantin Sebeșanu, the new CEO of Impact Developer & Contractor SA: This position brings with it the challenge of maintaining Impact as a leader in residential development.

The Board of Directors of IMPACT Developer & Contractor SA (IMP) appointed Constantin (Tinu) Sebeșanu as CEO of the company with a 4-year mandate, starting with April 28th, 2021. He replaces Sorin Apostol, who was appointed Executive Director and member of the Board of Directors at the (...)