Vestra invests 100,000 Euro in Sublime Energie

Vestra invests 100,000 Euro in Sublime Energie. Vestra, the first cluster specialized in the utilities and industrial automation industry, has invested 100,000 Euro in the spin-off company SUBLIME Energie for the development of carbon-free fuel production from organic waste. The decision to invest in SUBLIME Energie was based, first of all, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]