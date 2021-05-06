GCS: 1.632 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, out of over 38.000 tests processed in past 24hrs



As many as 1,632 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, with 38,000 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday. These are cases that have not been confirmed positive before, the quoted source mentions. (...)