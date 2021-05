Bucharest Opera, theaters announce reopening performances

Bucharest Opera, theaters announce reopening performances. As the Covid-19 incidence rate dropped below 3 in Bucharest, theaters, cinemas, and event halls were allowed to reopen at 30% of their capacity. Among the first institutions to reopen is the Bucharest National Opera (ONB), which has scheduled the first indoor performances with the public for (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]