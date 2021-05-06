PNL's Gorghiu: Only gov't can ask Parliament to postpone 5G bill debates

PNL's Gorghiu: Only gov't can ask Parliament to postpone 5G bill debates. Senate Deputy Chair Alina Gorghiu of the National Liberal Party (PNL) says Economy Minister Claudiu Nasui should learn parliamentary procedures, drawing his attention to the fact that only the government can ask the Legislature to postpone debate on the 5G law. "It is good for some ministers to learn a little procedure. It is difficult to understand why the Ministry of Economy is sending letters to Parliament to postpone the 5G law, submitted by emergency procedure by the government of which I am a member. It is hard to understand as a procedure, because it is not a minister, but only the government, possibly through the Department for Relations with Parliament, who could submit the request to us; but, especially politically and strategically, because we all know how important and pressing this subject is. The decision stages have already been ticked off: the political one, within the coalition, the security one, within the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT), and the executive one, within the government. When the government decides something, when the coalition agrees on a subject, does a minister correspond on these decisions? In fact that is a theme that regards national security, a law that follows Romania's commitments to the USA and the EU," Gorghiu wrote on Facebook on Thursday. She expressed her conviction that the 5G bill will continue its parliamentary journey by emergency procedure, and Nasui "will do his best to quickly communicate to any interested international bodies that the process is ongoing." "PS: In the meantime, Minister Nasui made the necessary clarification, namely that 'the piece of legislation is not subject to the notification procedure, and so the parliamentary procedure for adopting the bill can go further'. Probably this analysis should have been done before sending the letter, but it is good to confess our mistake," added Gorghiu. On April 15, the government approved a bill on the adoption of measures related to information and communication infrastructures of national interest and the circumstances for the implementation of 5G networks. According to information published on Thursday, Nasui asked the Senate leadership to postpone the debate on this law, on the grounds that not all procedural steps had been observed before sending the bill to Parliament. Subsequently, Nasui said that the Ministry of Economy unequivocally supports the 5G bill submitted to Parliament, and the notification was sent after communication with the European Commission. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Second Wave of Green Energy Projects Faces Major Hurdle, National Power Grid Operator Says The development of the second wave of renewable energy projects is facing a major hurdle, the incapacity of the national energy system to integrate new investments.



EC leaves Romania out of major European research consortium The European Commission has decided to include only the Czech Republic and Hungary in the new Extreme Light Infrastructure (ELI) research consortium, while Romania was not accepted even as an observing member. “The ELI facilities make up the largest, multi-site laser facility in the world. The (...)



Romanian cloud infrastructure startup gets EUR 1.1 mln financing from local VC fund Early Game Ventures (EGV) has completed a new investment in Bunnyshell, a Romanian startup that builds technology for cloud infrastructure, allowing its customers to install, monitor, and scale cloud applications automatically. The EUR 1.1 million transaction is EGV's second investment in (...)



Romania's 5G bill might still face obstacles before final endorsement by lawmakers The so-called 5G bill, which sets the security guidelines and the procedures for licensing providers of software and hardware to be used in such networks on the Romanian territory, is "fully backed" by the Government, but the legislative process until its final promulgation is anything but (...)



C&W Echinox sees good signs for the office market Real estate consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox believes that the first signs of a come-back for the office market were already visible in the first quarter of this year (Q1), implying that the worst is over for this segment of the real estate market. "We consider that the first (...)



Anti-COVID vaccination marathon kicks off in Bucharest The anti-COVID vaccination marathon, which will take place at the Palace Hall and the National Library of Bucharest, and will be attended by about 1,200 volunteers - doctors, nurses, residents and medical students - kicks off on Friday at 4 p.m., and will end on Monday morning. Of the 1,200 (...)



Nuclearelectrica's planned outage likely to fuel already high electricity prices in Romania Nuclearelectrica (SNN), one of the largest electricity producers (its two reactors cover 18-20% of domestic consumption), will initiate a one-month planned technical outage on May 9. This prompts expectations for a further rally of the spot electricity prices, which already soared by 31% in Q1 (...)

