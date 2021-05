Synevo Increases Number Of Covid-19 Testing Centers By 25% Since Start Of 2021, To 94 Units

Synevo, the medical laboratory division of Swedish-held private medical service provider Medicover, has increased the number of Covid-19 testing centers by 25% in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]