Nasui: We have spoken to the Prime Minister and we support the 5G Law sent to Parliament. The Ministry of Economy unequivocally supports the 5G Law sent to Parliament, and the notification sent by the ministry came following a communication with the European Commission, Minister of Economy Claudiu Nasui said on Thursday. "I spoke with the Prime Minister, we unequivocally support the 5G law sent by the Government to Parliament. We received clarifications from the Commission on this topic because we are a national contact point with the commission for Directive 2015/1535. Being a national contact point we are compelled, if we receive communications from the EC, to pass them on to the relevant institutions," Nasui pointed out in a statement sent to AGERPRES. According to him, the European Commission sent clarifications to the ministry in which it stressed that Romania was preparing a law for the introduction of 5G infrastructure, which if it contained technical regulations, according to Directive 2015/1535, the Commission should be notified about them. "Following an analysis at the Government's level according to which the normative act is not subject to the notification procedure, the parliamentary procedure for adopting the law can go further. Sending the notification by the Ministry does not change the support for 5G legislation in Romania. It is a technical communication issue with the Commission," explained the Economy Minister. On Thursday, Prime Minister Florin Citu said he was surprised by the information regarding a request of Minister of Economy Claudiu Nasui to postpone the debate in Parliament on the draft law on the implementation of 5G networks. According to information published on Thursday in the public space, Minister of Economy Claudiu Nasui asked the Senate leadership to postpone the debate on the Law's measures referring to information and communication infrastructures of national interest and the conditions for implementing 5G networks on the grounds that all procedural steps before sending the draft to Parliament had not been observed. On April 15, the Government approved a draft law on the adoption of measures on information and communications infrastructure of national interest and the conditions for the implementation of 5G networks. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

