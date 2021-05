Nuclearelectrica Expects 6% Higher Revenue, Of RON2.74B, 20% Lower Net Profit, Of RON562M, In 2021

Nuclearelectrica Expects 6% Higher Revenue, Of RON2.74B, 20% Lower Net Profit, Of RON562M, In 2021. Shareholders of Romania's nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), which operates the country's sole nuclear power plant, on Thursday approved, among others, the company’s budget of revenue and expenditure for 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]